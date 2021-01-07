G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,776 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of G-III Apparel Group worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 164.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,526,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,697 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

NASDAQ GIII opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.73. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $33.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.