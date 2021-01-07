G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) (CVE:GGG) Shares Down 6.9%

G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) (CVE:GGG) dropped 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 684,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,096,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.08 million and a P/E ratio of -18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) Company Profile (CVE:GGG)

G6 Materials Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials worldwide. It offers high-performance resins, composites, R&D materials, and fine organic chemicals. The company also offers 3D printable filaments through various distribution networks, as well as through the web-store blackmagic3D.com; and adhesive materials through g6-epoxy.com.

