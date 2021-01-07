Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) (LON:GMAA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.86

Shares of Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) (LON:GMAA) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and traded as low as $37.00. Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 786 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.39 million and a PE ratio of -3.74.

About Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and outsourced services, such as air ambulance and aerial survey services.

