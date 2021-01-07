GAMB (GMB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,823.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. One GAMB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $682,745.07 and approximately $13,823.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GAMB

GAMB (GMB) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 tokens. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

