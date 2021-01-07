GameCredits (GAME) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $221,168.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. GameCredits has a market cap of $6.74 million and $221,168.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GameCredits has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00428483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,906,457 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.