Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.29. 467,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 500,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMDA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gamida Cell from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gamida Cell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. FMR LLC grew its position in Gamida Cell by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,885 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,124,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Gamida Cell by 412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,097,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 883,198 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000.

About Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

