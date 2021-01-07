Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.40

Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 32.40 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 29.46 ($0.38), with a volume of 6653685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.80 ($0.36).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.97. The stock has a market cap of £84.46 million and a P/E ratio of -29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92.

In related news, insider Michael Buckley sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total transaction of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

