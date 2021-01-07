Garlicoin 1-Day Volume Tops $59.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $249,212.33 and $59.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon and Nanex. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded up 25.2% against the dollar.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 61,675,981 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Nanex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

