Gas (GAS) Price Up 17.1% Over Last Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. Gas has a market cap of $17.77 million and $7.07 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00004416 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00024788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00109869 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.05 or 0.00445736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00223698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00053559 BTC.

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

