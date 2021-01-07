GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI.L) (LON:GABI) Shares Down 1.4%

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI.L) (LON:GABI) was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.16). Approximately 298,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 177,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.30 ($1.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 42.89 and a current ratio of 42.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 89.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £392.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI.L)’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

