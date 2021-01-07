GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s previous close.

GDI has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE GDI traded up C$1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,650. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.87. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.38.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$365.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$352.78 million. Equities analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.6575737 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.