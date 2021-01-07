GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s previous close.
GDI has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.
Shares of TSE GDI traded up C$1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,650. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.87. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.38.
About GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO)
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.
