GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) PT Raised to C$47.00 at CIBC

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GDI. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$46.50 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

TSE GDI traded up C$1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,650. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$24.19 and a 52 week high of C$47.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.87.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$365.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$352.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.6575737 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

