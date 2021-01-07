GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.50

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$47.50 and last traded at C$47.01, with a volume of 13548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDI shares. CIBC raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$46.50 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.05.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$365.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$352.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.6575737 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

