GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $100.56

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.56 and last traded at $99.66, with a volume of 19472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.15.

GDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of -190.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.45.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $224.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.74 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of GDS by 1,895.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,217,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,444,000 after buying an additional 825,460 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,109,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,601,000 after buying an additional 775,707 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,219,000 after buying an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth $27,965,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

