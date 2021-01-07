GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €23.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) received a €23.00 ($27.06) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 23.44% from the company’s current price.

G1A has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.69 ($33.75).

G1A traded up €0.24 ($0.28) on Thursday, hitting €30.04 ($35.34). The company had a trading volume of 268,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.37. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

