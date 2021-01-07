GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Trading Up 7%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 856,357 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 438,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.03.
GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter.
About GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)
GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.
