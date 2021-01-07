GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLTC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. GelTech Solutions shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 13,470 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $2.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

GelTech Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLTC)

GelTech Solutions, Inc manufactures and markets environmentally friendly products in the United States and internationally. It offers FireIce, a water enhancing powder for use as a fire suppressant in wildland and urban firefighting, and as a medium-term fire retardant to protect wildlands, structures, and firefighters.

