Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Shares Up 13.6%

Shares of Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) shot up 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. 3,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 5,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

Genel Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEGYF)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

