General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. General Moly shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 210,143 shares trading hands.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Moly stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 542,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of General Moly at the end of the most recent quarter.

General Moly Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

General Moly, Inc is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration, development and mining of properties containing molybdenum. Its properties include the Mount Hope and Liberty molybdenum projects. The company was founded on November 23, 1925 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

