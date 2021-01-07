Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC.TO) (TSE:GDC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.17

Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC.TO) (TSE:GDC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.20. Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC.TO) shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 7,502 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.82 million and a P/E ratio of 53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.90.

Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC.TO) (TSE:GDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$29.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GDC)

Genesis Land Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of land, residential lots, and homes primarily in the greater Calgary area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders.

