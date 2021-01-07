Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Trading Up 8.2%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s share price traded up 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.11. 975,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,959,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genetic Technologies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genetic Technologies by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

