Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.05

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.05 and last traded at $69.72, with a volume of 2699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.57.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 82.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $259.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $252,248.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,202.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

