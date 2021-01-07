GeoDB Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $90,469.00 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. GeoDB has a market cap of $3.02 million and $90,469.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GeoDB has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GeoDB

GeoDB (GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,738,758 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

