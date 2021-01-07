GéoMégA Resources Inc. (GMA.V) (CVE:GMA) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of GéoMégA Resources Inc. (GMA.V) (CVE:GMA) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 408,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 550,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a market capitalization of C$44.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.82.

About GéoMégA Resources Inc. (GMA.V) (CVE:GMA)

GÃ©oMÃ©gA Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 161 mining claims covering an area of approximately 8,942 hectares located at the west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, Northern Quebec.

