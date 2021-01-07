GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) rose 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 645,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 457,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on GeoVax Labs in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 320.30% and a negative net margin of 120.26%.

About GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

