German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of GABC opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 214.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 526.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 81.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

