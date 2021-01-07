Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. 3,808,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 2,626,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on GERN. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Geron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $521.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Geron by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Geron by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Geron by 1,483.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

