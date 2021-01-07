GET Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $183,260.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001036 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Liquid. GET Protocol has a market cap of $4.53 million and $183,260.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00043617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.26 or 0.00321030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,094.51 or 0.02850709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013034 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

