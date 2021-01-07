GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) Trading Up 7.8%

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK)’s share price was up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.81. Approximately 2,263,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,370,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $10,875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigCapital3 stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

