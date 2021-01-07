GINcoin (GIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11,947.01

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, GINcoin has traded up 65.3% against the US dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $11,947.01 and $3.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,909.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,230.04 or 0.03161302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.76 or 0.00438862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.36 or 0.01160029 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00371581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00018655 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00173897 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 95.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010930 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto . GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.