Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Given New $21.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GLT traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $18.37. 2,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. Glatfelter has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Glatfelter will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 79.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the third quarter worth $138,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 29.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 45.7% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

