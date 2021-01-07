Global Crossing Airlines Inc. (JET.V) (CVE:JET) Trading Down 1.1%

Global Crossing Airlines Inc. (JET.V) (CVE:JET) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.89. 43,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 76,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$24.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Global Crossing Airlines Inc. (JET.V) Company Profile (CVE:JET)

Global Crossing Airlines Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

