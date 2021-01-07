Global Digital Content (GDC) Trading 34.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Global Digital Content has a market capitalization of $15.43 million and approximately $178,432.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Digital Content token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Global Digital Content has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.75 or 0.00417203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Global Digital Content Token Profile

GDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool . Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

