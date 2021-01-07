Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) (LON:GPH) Trading Up 4.3%

Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) (LON:GPH)’s share price was up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 102.25 ($1.34). Approximately 93,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 130,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.28).

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 87.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.52.

About Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) (LON:GPH)

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

