Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Trading 5.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $16.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Global Ship Lease traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $12.98. 169,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 134,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.7% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 193,488 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.97.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

