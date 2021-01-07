Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) (TSE:GWR) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.05

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) (TSE:GWR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$21.05 and last traded at C$20.67, with a volume of 317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of C$466.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.50.

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) (TSE:GWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$14.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 577.92%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

