Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.97. Approximately 38,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 30,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.07% of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

