GlobalBoost-Y Trading 53.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $682,008.59 and approximately $11,268.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 53.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,934.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,136.85 or 0.02996879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.80 or 0.00413340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.70 or 0.01106372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.64 or 0.00373372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00018258 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00168067 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009099 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

