Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI.L) (LON:GWI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.75

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI.L) (LON:GWI) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and traded as high as $7.00. Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI.L) shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 76,261 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.82. The company has a market cap of £15.46 million and a P/E ratio of 28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.59, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.51.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI.L) Company Profile (LON:GWI)

Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is a real estate investment firm specializing distressed investments in the commercial real estate market. It focuses on Romania, and also across South Eastern Europe and Central and Eastern Europe. Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is based in St Peter Port, Channel Islands.

