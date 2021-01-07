Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Trading Up 7%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) shares rose 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $218.37 and last traded at $217.76. Approximately 205,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 191,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.47.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 172.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Globant by 17.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 79.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Globant by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

