Gnosis Price Tops $110.35 on Major Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $166.03 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gnosis has traded up 45.9% against the US dollar. One Gnosis token can now be bought for $110.35 or 0.00280015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00040366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00292154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00029016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.51 or 0.02734166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012688 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,589 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gnosis Token Trading

Gnosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.