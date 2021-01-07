GNY (GNY) Hits Market Capitalization of $50.54 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. One GNY token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates. GNY has a total market cap of $50.54 million and approximately $259,220.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GNY has traded 83.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00024128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00107696 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.01 or 0.00441084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00228867 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00051806 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

