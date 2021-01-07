GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) (CVE:GMN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.25

Shares of GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) (CVE:GMN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.32. GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 7,350 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44.

About GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) (CVE:GMN)

GobiMin Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in equity, debt, or other securities in China. The company operates through two segments, Investment Business and Mining Business. It is also involved in the development and exploration of gold and mineral properties; and property holding and leasing activities, as well as in the provision of business and consultancy services.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.