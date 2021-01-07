GoByte Achieves Market Capitalization of $171,621.88 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoByte has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $171,621.88 and $11,591.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 60.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000860 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,102,697 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

