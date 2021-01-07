GoChain Market Cap Reaches $8.61 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One GoChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy, Upbit and Coinall. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $8.61 million and approximately $147,569.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoChain has traded up 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00025418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00111776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.82 or 0.00450736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00244669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00055411 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain’s genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,116,985,540 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,985,540 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoChain Coin Trading

GoChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coinall, DragonEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.