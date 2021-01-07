GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

GOCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,896,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,098,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,944,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,118,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that GoHealth will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

