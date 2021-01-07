Golden Predator Mining Corp. (GPY.V) (CVE:GPY) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Golden Predator Mining Corp. (GPY.V) (CVE:GPY) were down 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 216,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 211,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26.

Golden Predator Mining Corp. (GPY.V) (CVE:GPY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Predator Mining Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Predator Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc properties. Its principal properties include the Brewery Creek project, which consists of an area of 180 square kilometers located in northwestern Yukon; and the 3 Aces project comprising 1,536 claims covering an area of totaling 31,400 hectares situated in southeast Yukon Territory.

