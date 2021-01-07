Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (GPM.L) (LON:GPM) Trading 4.2% Higher

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (GPM.L) (LON:GPM)’s share price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 64.60 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 64.60 ($0.84). 435,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,165,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.81).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.80.

About Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (GPM.L) (LON:GPM)

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

