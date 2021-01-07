Golden Rock Global Plc (GCG.L) (LON:GCG) Trading Down 2.6%

Golden Rock Global Plc (GCG.L) (LON:GCG)’s stock price was down 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07). Approximately 160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

The company has a market capitalization of £920,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.52.

About Golden Rock Global Plc (GCG.L) (LON:GCG)

Golden Rock Global plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a company or businesses in the fintech sector. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

