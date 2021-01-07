Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 87,444 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Stock

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 87,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $2,353,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $15,676,710.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,753 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $2,781,192.15.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 58,340 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $1,502,255.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 240,000 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $5,880,000.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 453,000 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $10,582,080.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $546,516.99.

On Thursday, November 12th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 157,562 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $2,869,204.02.

NYSE:DEN opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 4.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth about $132,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth about $368,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth about $406,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth about $1,473,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on DEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial raised Denbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

